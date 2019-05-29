Rainbow’s ’44 Cats’ Heads To The U.S. On Nickelodeon

Rainbow‘s animated series 44 Cats will premiere in the U.S. on Nickelodeon on June 10, 2019.

In 2018, Rainbow agreed with Viacom to broadcast the series in select international territories. The animated series revolves around the daily adventures of four kittens who form the music band called The Buffycats.

Iginio Straffi, founder and president of Rainbow Group, commented, “44 Cats has already proved to be a top-notch show that can work in any territory, and thanks to Nickelodeon’s huge reach, we will be able to bring the overwhelming positive energy of the show to millions of kids in the U.S. too.”