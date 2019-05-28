‘American Gods’ Star To Serve As Monte-Carlo TV Fest Fiction Jury Prez

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival announced Ricky Whittle, star of American Gods, as president of the fiction jury for the 59th edition.

Alongside Whittle, the fiction jury also includes Pedro Alonso, Anne Kolbjornsen, Gisella Marengo, Gideon Raff, and Ola Rapace. Whittle currently stars in the Starz drama American Gods, and has had recent roles in Mistresses, Single Ladies, and NCIS.

Additionally, the news jury was announced. It consists of jury president Rory Kennedy, John Irvine, Ghislaine Ottenheimier, Paul Refsdal, Luca Rosini, and Masaru Zenke. The fiction and news juries will select the honorees for the Golden Nymph Awards. The Monte-Carlo TV Festival will take place from June 14-18, 2019.