América TV And Tondero Enter Strategic Alliance

Peruvian network América TV and film production company Tondero signed a strategic alliance agreement to cooperatively offer production facilities and services in Peru to international clients.

América TV owns well-equipped studios with the capacity to serve multiple productions simultaneously. Pablo Massi, CEO of América TV, commented, “Our studios were specially designed to receive the most demanding producers in the region and we have worked really hard to ensure that every detail is covered.”

Tondero aims to continue expanding into international markets with this strategic alliance and position Peru as a potential market for the development and co-production of new content. Miguel Valladares, CEO of Tondero, added, “We want to turn Peru into a big location set. Our country has coast, mountains and jungle, and a millenary culture like few others in the world. All of this together with this new partnership with América TV and their new top-level studios, put Peru in an important place in the international film and content scene.”