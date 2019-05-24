Terence Films Begins Production On ‘OPJ, South Pacific’

Terence Films entered production on OPJ, South Pacific, the new police soap opera for France Télévisions’ France Ô.

Produced by Terence Films with the support of France Télévisions, France Ô, and TV5 Monde, OPJ, South Pacific revolves around the investigators of a judicial police force in New Caledonia.

Bertrand Cohen, co-founder of Terence Films and executive producer, commented, “For the first time, we are bringing the French public a cop show entirely shot in the South Pacific. The 20×52′ format will also allow viewers to discover the daily and family life of these officers who have the chance to live in a dream location.”