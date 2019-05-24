Starzplay Launches On Apple TV

Starz launched its premium streaming service Starzplay across Europe and Latin America on Apple TV.

Starzplay will be available as an Apple TV channel for customers in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. Viewers will be able to watch Starz original series, such as Vida (pictured) and The Spanish Princess, with the same day-and-date release as in the U.S.

With the expansion of Starzplay’s global presence in addition to the existing territories provided for by Starzplay Arabia, the streaming service will be now available in 51 countries around the world.