FNG Spain And Globomedia Enter Production On ‘Vis a Vis’

Fox Networks Group Spain and Globomedia, a company of The Mediapro Studio, confirmed the production of Vis a Vis: The Oasis.

Following the storyline of the original series, the new spinoff continues to follow the criminal duo of Maca and Zulema outside of the prison system.

Javier Méndez, chief content officer for The Mediapro Studio, stated, “It’s a pleasure to rekindle our alliance with FOX Networks Group to produce an additional season of the fictional universe that Vis a Vis has become, a real phenomenon with repercussions beyond our borders and that we are extending with this new production, while remaining loyal to the same quality goals and with the exact same will to establish its leadership.”