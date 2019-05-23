SVT To Air ‘Made in Sweden’

Swedish broadcaster SVT will air Made in Sweden, the design competition from Mastiff Sweden, a Banijay Group company.

The six-part series follows amateur craftsmen who compete, using a range of materials, to be named the best craftsman of Sweden. Created by Mastiff Denmark and Mastiff Sweden for Denmark’s DR1, Made in Sweden originally aired in 2015 and 2016. Banijay Rights handles distribution for the series.

Matilda Snöwall, CEO of Mastiff Sweden, commented, “It’s great to see Made in Sweden find a home on SVT. Combining traditional arts and crafts with the drama which comes with the competitive reality genre, we hope to build an entertainment brand that resonates with audiences across the nation.”