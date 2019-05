Up The Ladder: GRB Studios

GRB Studios brought on Pamela Welch for the role of senior vice president, Development.

In her new role, Welch will oversee the development of original content. Previously a Discovery Studios executive, Welch developed and produced series for DCI’s portfolio of networks, including series such as Sweet Home Sextuplets, Disney Animal Kingdom: Alive With Magic, and Jersey On Ice, among others.