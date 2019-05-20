Ay Yapim To Co-Produce Series For LATAM

Turkey’s Ay Yapim announced co-production deals for two of its dramas in Latin America.

Ay Yapim will co-produce Sahsiyet, under the new title El Asesino del Olvido, with Viacom International Studios. The 12-episode crime drama tells the story of an older man’s transformation into a vigilante killer. Ay Yapim will also work with Chile’s Mega TV to adapt 20 Minutes (pictured). Produced along with Fox Telecolombia Studios, 20 Minutes follows an ordinary teacher who enters the criminal world to break his wife out of jail.

Kerem Catay, CEO of Ay Yapim, stated, “We have distributed more than 2,000 hours of content in Latin America so far. In this period we had great partners and built a sustainable business with them. Viacom and Mega have always been among the best. Today, we go to another phase with them.”