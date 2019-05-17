2019-2020 Scripted Series: Warner Bros. International TV Distribution

Warner Bros. International TV Distribution division will be managing the distribution of one new comedy and four new dramas.

CBS comedy Bob ♥ Abishola finds Bob, after suffering a heart attack, falling in love with his Nigerian nurse.

Debuting in the fall on CBS, All Rise takes a peek at the lives of judges, assistant DAs, and public defenders in Los Angeles. In the fall, The CW will air Batwoman, the superhero series about an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter.

The CW’s midseason drama Katy Keene is a Riverdale spin-off about four iconic Archie Comics characters. For FOX, Prodigal Son (pictured) focuses on a criminal psychologist and the son of a serial killer to help the NYPD with cases.

