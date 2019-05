2019-2020 Scripted Series: Entertainment One

Entertainment One will be distributing the midseason drama Deputy (pictured) for FOX.

Produced with the cooperation of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, the police drama follows a career lawman, who becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles county. The production team includes Will Beall, David Ayer, and Chris Long.

Find the complete list of new scripted series, listed by international distributor, for the 2019-2020 U.S. broadcast season here.