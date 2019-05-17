2019-2020 Scripted Series: Disney Global Content Sales & Distribution

Disney Global Content Sales & Distribution will be representing a total of 10 new scripted series – five new dramas and five new comedies.

FOX will be airing new animated series Bless the Harts, about a family of Southerners struggling to live the American dream. Midseason pick-up for FOX, The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family.

mixed-ish (pictured) is a prequel spin-off to black-ish, following the childhood of Rainbow Johnson. Outmatched is another midseason comedy for FOX about a blue-collar couple who are raising geniuses. NBC music comedy Perfect Harmony revolves around a rural church choir that gets a new director.

FOX drama 9-1-1: Lonestar is a spin-off series following a New York cop who relocates to Texas. Premiering in the fall on ABC, Emergence tells the story of a sheriff who takes in a young child that she finds near a mysterious accident.

In midseason FOX drama Filthy Rich, the death of a CEO of a Christian network brings a surprising discovery to his family. neXt is a midseason drama for FOX about a former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity agent to address an AI crisis. Heading to ABC for a fall debut, Stumptown centers on an army vet who works as a private investigator.

