2019-2020 Scripted Series: CBS Studios International

Of the new scripted pick-ups, CBS Studios International will be distributing three comedy series and four drama series, primarily for the CBS network.

Midseason comedy Broke tells the riches-to-rags tale of a trust-fund baby and his wife who must move in with his sister-in-law. Medical comedy Carol’s Second Act follows the title character, as she becomes a medical intern at the age of 50 to be a doctor. In The Unicorn, a widower negotiates raising his two daughters and reentering the dating pool.

Psychological drama Evil (pictured) brings together a psychologist, a priest-in-training, and a carpenter to investigate unexplained mysteries. Midseason spin-off series FBI: Most Wanted focuses on the division that goes after the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. For The CW, Nancy Drew chronicles the life of the teenaged detective as she finds herself entangled in a ghostly murder investigation. Midseason CBS drama Tommy features Edie Falco as a former NYPD officer who becomes chief of police of Los Angeles.

Find the complete list of new scripted series, listed by international distributor, for the 2019-2020 U.S. broadcast season here.