Shaftesbury’s ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ Enters Production On S3

Shaftesbury announced that production has begun on the third season of Frankie Drake Mysteries.

Produced for CBC and UKTV, the drama’s third season follows Frankie and the Drake Private Detectives as they encounter challenges with British aristocrats, illegal boxing, and political fundraisers. The series is distributed by Kew Media Distribution.

Christina Jennings, chairman and CEO at Shaftesbury, stated, “This is a series that has resonated with a global audience and garnered international award nominations since its first season – we look forward to continuing to tell these stories.”