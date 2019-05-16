Lionsgate Picks Up Int’l Distribution Rights To ‘Ramy’

Lionsgate acquired the international distribution rights to Ramy, the new comedy series that debuted on Hulu.

Coming from A24, Ramy centers on a twenty-something Egyptian-American, who is negotiating the differences of being part of his Muslim community and a millennial generation. The series stars co-creator Ramy Youssef, Amr Waked, Hiam Abbass, and May Calamawy.

Jim Packer, president of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution at Lionsgate, remarked, “When I watched Ramy for the first time, I knew this is a show that has the potential to break through because I couldn’t stop watching. I have the utmost respect for our partners at A24 and am thrilled to expand our longstanding distribution partnership by bringing Ramy to audiences around the world.”