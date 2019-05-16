A+E Enters Format Partnership With JTBC

A+E Networks signed a strategic formats and representation deal with the Korean media company JTBC.

As part of the agreement, A+E Networks will represent the format rights to titles from JTBC’s library catalog. The deal also includes plans to co-produce a scripted drama and documentary series. The first co-production between A+E and JTBC is scheduled for a debut in June on Lifetime Korea and JTBC.

Edward Sabin (pictured), executive managing director, International, A+E Networks, commented, “We are thrilled to announce an expanded collaboration with JTBC. This is a major component of our strategic objective we announced in 2017 which was to create and aggregate premium Korean content for representation worldwide.”