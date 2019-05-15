Monte-Carlo TV Fest Reveals Golden Nymph Nominees

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival announced the nominees of the Golden Nymph Awards for the 59th edition of the festival.

To be held from June 14-18, 2019, the Monte-Carlo TV Festival will showcase 28 programs from 17 countries across six news and fiction categories. The winners will be announced on the festival’s final night.

The nominees in the Long Fiction Program are A Very English Scandal, Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Dukla 61, Escape At Dannemora, Thirst For Life (La Soif De Vivre), and Before The Night (Prima Che La Notte). A full list of the nominees can be found online.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said, “We are delighted to celebrate so many strong nominees from all parts of the world in this year’s Golden Nymph Awards. I know that our renowned jury members will use their combined professional skills to select the ultimate winners. The quality and diversity of the official selection this year once again highlights the competition’s position as one of the most influential in the world of international television production.”