CBS 2019 Upfronts Update

CBS announced the network’s new programming for the 2019-2020 season.

Five new shows will debut in the fall. The new fall comedies are Bob ♥ Abishola, Carol’s Second Act, and The Unicorn, while the fall dramas are All Rise and Evil (pictured).

Courthouse drama All Rise revolves around the Los Angeles legal system, including a newly appointed judge. Psychological thriller Evil centers on a psychologist who investigates unexplained mysteries with a priest-in-training and a carpenter.

Comedy Bob ♥ Abishola tells the story of unexpected romance between a sock businessman and a cardiac nurse. Carol’s Second Act follows Carol, who, at the age of 50, becomes a medical intern to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. In The Unicorn, Wade’s best friends help him after his wife’s death.

Additional season pick-ups are drama series FBI: Most Wanted, crime drama Tommy, and family comedy Broke.