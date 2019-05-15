CBS announced the network’s new programming for the 2019-2020 season.

Five new shows will debut in the fall. The new fall comedies are Bob  AbisholaCarol’s Second Act, and The Unicorn, while the fall dramas are All Rise and Evil (pictured).

Courthouse drama All Rise revolves around the Los Angeles legal system, including a newly appointed judge. Psychological thriller Evil centers on a psychologist who investigates unexplained mysteries with a priest-in-training and a carpenter.

Comedy Bob  Abishola tells the story of unexpected romance between a sock businessman and a cardiac nurse. Carol’s Second Act follows Carol, who, at the age of 50, becomes a medical intern to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. In The Unicorn, Wade’s best friends help him after his wife’s death.

Additional season pick-ups are drama series FBI: Most Wanted, crime drama Tommy, and family comedy Broke.