L.A. Screenings LVI: The TV Season’s Super Cup

The 56th annual L.A. Screenings are in full swing here at the InterContinental Hotel in the Century City part of Los Angeles. For now, it’s the indies that are swinging — at least until the studios take over for a half-day this Thursday afternoon (Paramount) and then another half-day the following morning (Viacom). Once Saturday comes, the studios will take full control of the 2019 screenings.

Tonight, participants will enjoy the opening night party organized by NATPE.

Then, on Thursday, the international buying contingent that has gathered in L.A. will learn the complete line-up for the new U.S. TV season.

The event began yesterday, Monday May 13, with a series of conferences which started at 1 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m., and included sessions such as “International Co-Production: Content Trends and Insights.”

The indie portion of the market started slow on Tuesday, judging by the empty hotel corridors, but meetings were said to be taking place, and the four elevator banks were jammed with people. In addition, the hotel was reportedly sold out. According to some exhibitors that VideoAge spoke with, the action will pick up tomorrow and Thursday with “back-to-back meetings every half-hour.”

In terms of exhibitors here at the InterContinental (which is the official venue for the L.A. Screenings before the buyers move to the studio lots), there are 10 more than last year, while the overall number of buyers is reported to be down.