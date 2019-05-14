Record TV Commissions Armoza’s ‘The Four’ For S2

Record TV placed a second season commission for Armoza Formats‘ The Four in Brazil.

Developed and produced by Armoza Formats, The Four is a singing competition series in which four finalists face off against talented newcomers. Hosted by TV personality Xuxa, the Brazilian version earned a strong 12 percent share in the Sao Paulo region.

Armoza Formats has licensed The Four in 12 countries. The latest deal for the format has been in Colombia, where it will premiere on Canal 1. The new season of the Brazilian version will air early next year.