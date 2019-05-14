Gusto Delivers Over 40 Hours Of Content To OSN

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that OSN acquired 40 hours of food programming.

OSN, the MENA entertainment network, picked up a content package that includes Fresh Market Dinners, Watts on the Grill, Flour Power (pictured), The Urban Vegetarian, Watts up for the Holidays, and Spencer’s BIG Holiday. OSN also obtained Gusto’s newest series DNA Dinners and Flour Power Holiday Specials.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “This acquisition includes a ton of recent titles that have been produced within the last three years. We’re excited to bring our programming to Middle East audiences with OSN. This sale represents how fresh we keep our catalog and how quickly we can bring it to market.”