FilmRise Acquires Rights To ‘Unintended’ And ‘Nighthawks’

FilmRise secured the acquisitions of two feature films, Unintended and Nighthawks.

FilmRise picked up the worldwide rights to Unintended and the North American rights to Nighthawks. Coming from Shorelight Pictures, Unintended follows Leah as she confronts her personal demons from 12 years ago, when she accidentally caused another teenager to fall down a shaft. The film is the first feature film collaboration between director Anja Murmann and producer Sabine Schenk.

Written, directed, and produced by Grant S. Johnson, Nighthawks centers on Stan and his roommate Chad as they explore New York nightlife filled with artistic and influencer millennials. FilmRise will release both titles in fall 2019.