NBC 2019 Upfronts Update

NBC announced its schedule for the fall 2019-2020 season.

New additions to the network this fall season include Bluff City Law, The Perfect Harmony, and Sunnyside. Produced by Universal Television in association with David Janollari Entertainment, Bluff City Law follows Syndey Strait as she joins her father’s law firm after her mother’s death.

Coming from 20th Century Fox Television and Small Doc Picture Company, Perfect Harmony is a comedy about a former Princeton music professor’s experience with a small-town church choir. Sunnyside, produced by Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment, centers on Garrett Modi, the youngest New York City Councilman who failed miserably, as he is rehired by a group of people hoping to take part in the American dream.

Other comedy series that have been picked up are Indebted and The Kenan Show, while drama pick-ups include Council of Dads, Lincoln, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.