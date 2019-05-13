FOX 2019 Upfronts Update

FOX revealed its primetime slate for the upcoming 2019-2020 broadcast season.

New dramas for this fall include Not Just Me and Prodigal Son. Not Just Me, produced by Universal Television and FOX Entertainment, follows three young women who discover they share the same father. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and FOX Entertainment, Prodigal Son follows a criminal psychologist as he helps the NYPD solve crimes.

Comedy Bless The Harts will also debut this fall. Coming from 20th Century Fox Television, the animated comedy is about a Southern family struggling to make ends meet.

Additional series that have been picked up include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Deputy, Filthy Rich, neXt, Duncanville, Outmatched, The Great North, and Ultimate Tag.