Antena Romania Acquires Madd’s ‘My Little Girl’

Antena Romania picked up the broadcast rights to My Little Girl from Madd Entertainment.

Produced by Medyapim, My Little Girl follows an eight-year-old girl abandoned by her mother and she must live with her father who is a petty swindler. The family drama series aired on Antena 1 under the Romanian title Fetita Mea.

Carmen Radoi, acquisitions manager at Antena Romania, commented, “It is a great pleasure to offer our viewers My Little Girl, an incredibly touching story of a high production value from the best Turkish production company.”