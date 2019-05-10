All3media International Inks Deals In Spain

All3media International secured several deals for its drama, factual entertainment, and format portfolios in Spain.

Movistar+ picked up Baptiste (pictured), the thriller that originally debuted on BBC One. Atresmedia will air the seventh season of Kitchen Nightmares this year. All3media International inked deals with Filmin for Mrs Wilsonand with BLAZE for Extreme Salvage Squad and Escape. Additionally, Fox Network’s Canal Viajar acquired all seasons of Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Tatiana Hernaiz, sales manager, EMEA South, at All3media International, said, “We’re very pleased to announce this wide variety of significant new deals in Spain. From star-studded primetime dramas to gripping factual entertainment series, the titles selected are a fantastic indicator of the diversity of demand from Spanish broadcasters and the continued strong appeal of high-quality international brands across the region.”