L.A. Screenings: Walt Disney Content Preview

Walt Disney Direct-To-Consumer & International – Global Content Sales & Distribution will be representing biographical dramas and other fictional series.

Monzón is about the life of the former boxing middleweight champion Carlos Monzón. Run Coyote Run takes place along the border of Mexico and the U.S. to tell a new perspective on immigration.

El Secreto de Selena is based on the bestseller by journalist María Celeste Arrarás, who investigated the circumstances to the tragic homicide. In Sitiados, a mysterious and refined captain arrives to a governor’s house to avenge the death of his father, who was hanged 25 years before.

Siren ensues following the mysterious appearance of a new girl with a strange and dark secret. InterContinental, Suite 1515