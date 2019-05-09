L.A. Screenings: Viacom International Studios Content Preview

Viacom International Studios will be presenting an assorted mix of drama series, comedies, and live-action kids’ programming.

Based on Hitchcock’s film, To Catch A Thief follows Juan Robles as he returns to Buenos Aires to help his uncle, who has been charged with burglary and is suspected of being El Gato, the infamous thief. Fugitive Love tells the story of Omar, who falls in love with his night school teacher.

In Light As A Feather, five friends play “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board,” which leads to the appearance of a mysterious newcomer who predicts the deaths of each girl. You’ve Been [email protected] revolves around Hailey, Rowan, and Elisia, who are under attack by a series of violent videos from an anonymous online user.

Comedy series Homens? depicts four thirty-something dudes struggling with what it means to be a man. InterContinental, Suite 916