L.A. Screenings: Telefilms Content Preview

Telefilms will be at the L.A. Screenings with Green Book (pictured), a feature film about a working-class Italian-American and an African-American classical pianist on a tour across the South.

Thriller The Boy 2 takes place at the Heelshire Mansion, where a young boy finds an uncanny friend in a life-like doll called Brahms. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark finds a group of young teenagers facing their darkest fears amidst a series of deaths in their small town.

UglyDolls travels with the free-spirited UglyDolls to the town of Perfection. In After, Tessa begins to question her guarded world after meeting the brooding rebel Hardin. InterContinental, Suite 1516