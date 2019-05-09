L.A. Screenings: Record TV Content Preview

Record TV travels from Brazil to the InterContinental with soap operas inspired by Biblical stories.

Jezebel (Jezabel) tells the story of a Phoenician princess who uses her power of seduction to marry King Ahab and impose the worship of pagan gods (pictured). Jesus (Jesús) tells the fascinating life story of the man who changed the world.

Leah (Lea) portrays its title character who is in a loveless marriage and resolves to turn her life around. Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) depicts the End of Times as it unfolds across three generations.

The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro) shows the romantic triangle, full of intrigue and betrayal, between three childhood friends. InterContinental, Suite 1005