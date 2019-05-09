L.A. Screenings: Multicom Entertainment Group Content Preview

Multicom Entertainment Group will be representing a diverse slate, featuring Follow Me, which trails three friends on a trip to L.A., where the trio receives anonymous messages that are spine-chilling.

Fat Legs centers on Anna, who travels to Paris with her best friend to escape responsibilities and her nagging parents. A reckless female detective risks her life and career in order to catch the culprit behind a series of murders in Blood 13 (pictured).

The Remarkable Life of John Weld shows the humble beginnings of John Weld and continues on through his time as a Hollywood stunt double, journalist, and novelist. In For Now, four Aussie pals and siblings take a road trip to California to audition for a dance school.