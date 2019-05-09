L.A. Screenings: MISTCO Content Preview

Turkey’s MISTCO offers a wide-ranging roster of dramas and epic stories.

Hold My Hand traces how Azra meets the spoiled Cenk through his grandmother, Mrs. Feride. In The Circle, Kaan and Cihangir are faced with the demands of a criminal organization.

Beloved records the romance between Aziz and Feride that is made more complicated by their father’s hatred for one another. The Prisoner of Love tells the story of an unexpected relationship that develops out of a contractual marriage.

Resurrection: Ertugrul is the epic drama about the hero who struggles to find a home for his tribe and the woman he loves.