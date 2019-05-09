L.A. Screenings: Ledafilms Content Preview

Ledafilms will be at the InterContinental with a slate of animated feature films and thrilling action titles.

Miraculous – Ladybug & Cat Noir, Awakening (pictured) tails Ladybug and Cat Noir as they embark on a quest. In Baby Yaga, Egor sets out with his friends to find his young sister, whom he suspects was kidnapped by their nanny.

Animated Playmobil: The Movie follows Marla as she enters a magical portal, turns into a Playmobil figure, and searches for her missing brother. The Queen’s Corgi is a spoiled little dog who mistakenly lands himself in a home with a bunch of tough strays.

Mia and the White Lion chronicles a beautiful friendship that is at risk when Mia learns her pet is in danger. InterContinental, Suite 721