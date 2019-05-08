L.A. Screenings: ATV Content Preview

Istanbul-based ATV boasts dramas galore.

In Hercai (pictured), Reyyan and Miran’s marriage ends because of their families’ intertwined past, in which Reyyan’s father killed Miran’s parents. Lifeline focuses on Nefes, who was sold as a child bride to Mustafa, a cruel businessman, and chronicles her domestic abuse.

Drama series Grand Family revolves around Hizir’s never-ending problems with the mafia, his wife, his mistress, and his big family. In Don’t Leave Me, Arzu is blackmailed by an old friend who is threatening to reveal the true father to one of Arzu’s sons.

Love and Hate depicts the relationship between Ali and Mavi, who have only communicated through writing letters, until they finally meet. InterContinental, Suite 1116