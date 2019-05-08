L.A. Screenings: Alfred Haber Distribution Content Preview

Alfred Haber Distribution boasts a roster of awards shows, musical programming, and hilarious reality TV.

The 2019 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (pictured) is a milestone event featuring talent, diversity, and excellence from the Latin American music industry. The music industry’s biggest names will appear for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the prestigious show that is broadcast in over 190 territories.

Singer-songwriter Michael Bublé performs a medley of classic songs and several of his most popular tunes in bublé! Variety show Top 20 Funniest rolls through viral videos, home videos, news bloopers, and more.

Elvis All-Star Tribute honored the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s “Comeback Special.” InterContinental, Suite 1214