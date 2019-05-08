L.A. Screenings: A+E Networks Content Preview

A+E Networks will be at the InterContinental highlighting a programming portfolio that includes new factual series, drama series, and more.

Jesus: His Life (pictured) portrays the emotional story of Jesus’s life and the men and women closest to him. In season one of Celebrity Car Wars, six celebrities from across Asia face off in driving challenges, while also learning about the history and science behind cars.

Terremoto explores the events and effects of the devastating 2017 earthquake in Mexico with first-person coverage taken from mobile phones. Paranormal Caught On Camera showcases startling stories of paranormal phenomena, from unidentified flying objects to unexplainable sightings.

In Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Eliza Scarlet enlists The Duke to be her partner in operating her father’s private detective agency and solve crimes. InterContinental, Table No. 2