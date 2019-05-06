Up The Ladder: CBS Television Studios

CBS Television Studios appointed Veronica Hart as executive vice president, Star Trek Global Franchise Management, to lead the new division working to expand the Star Trek franchise through additional branding opportunities. In her new role, Hart will manage the global brand strategy for Star Trek in support of content develop plans.

The franchise unit is also comprised of John Van Citters, vice president of Star Trek Brand Development, Yasmin Elachi, director of Star Trek Content, and Gabrielle Oliff, director of Global Franchise Management Operations.