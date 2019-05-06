SBS To Introduce World Movies Channel In July

SBS will launch a channel dedicated to international cinema beginning July 1, 2019.

SBS World Movies will be a 24-hour channel with an assortment of movies for Australian viewers. SBS plans to broadcast over 700 films a year, with international titles including Amanda, The 12th Man, Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Ash is the Purest White.

SBS World Movies will also provide special programming surrounding significant cultural celebrations, such as Diwali, Lunar New Year, and International Women’s Day.