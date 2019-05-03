L.A. Screenings Independents Updates Speakers List

L.A. Screenings Independents, organized by NATPE with Isabella Marquez and Events TM, announced an updated list of speakers for the inaugural Producers Summit on May 13, 2019.

The speakers include Buffalo 8 Productions’ Steven Adams, Endemol Shine Brazil’s Juliana Alganaraz, All3media International’s Sally Habbershaw, pocket.watch’s Stone Newman, MGM Television’s Chris Ottinger, Keshet International’s Alon Shtruzman, MarVista Entertainment’s Fernando Szew, International A+E Networks’ Patrick Vien, and Parrot Analytic’s Courtney Williams.

NATPE’s JP Bommel stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Events TM and Isabella Marquez for the 2nd year in co-producing the LA Screening Independents and to add a Producer Summit that will focus on International Co-Productions providing connectivity and opportunity.”