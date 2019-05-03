L.A. Screenings Independents, organized by NATPE with Isabella Marquez and Events TM, announced an updated list of speakers for the inaugural Producers Summit on May 13, 2019.
The speakers include Buffalo 8 Productions’ Steven Adams, Endemol Shine Brazil’s Juliana Alganaraz, All3media International’s Sally Habbershaw, pocket.watch’s Stone Newman, MGM Television’s Chris Ottinger, Keshet International’s Alon Shtruzman, MarVista Entertainment’s Fernando Szew, International A+E Networks’ Patrick Vien, and Parrot Analytic’s Courtney Williams.
NATPE’s JP Bommel stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Events TM and Isabella Marquez for the 2nd year in co-producing the LA Screening Independents and to add a Producer Summit that will focus on International Co-Productions providing connectivity and opportunity.”
