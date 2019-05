Kongregate CEO And Co-Founder Steps Down

Modern Times Group (MTG) announced Emily Greer’s departure as CEO of Kongregate, the mobile and web game publisher owned by MTG.

Greer co-founded the company with her brother Jim Greer in 2006, when she first began as COO. Pany Haritatos, who currently serves as COO, will assume the role of interim CEO. Greer will be pursuing a new gaming venture.