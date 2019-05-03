E! Renews Unscripted Series Programming

E! Entertainment announced new seasons of its unscripted series.

E! ordered third seasons of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and Very Cavallari, as well as a second season of Dating #NoFilter. Produced by Khlomoney Entertainment, Ryan Seacrest Productions, and Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television, the third season of Revenge Body will debut this summer.

Critical Content’s Very Cavallari is currently airing its second season, with season three to air next year. Produced by Lime Pictures and All3media America, Dating #NoFilter will return later this year.