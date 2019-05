Dutch Features To Distribute ‘Seven Little Criminals’

Dutch Features Global Entertainment will be distributing Seven Little Criminals and Remy and Juliyat. Dutch public broadcaster NPO commissioned both series to air in 2019. Produced by Pupkin Film and TV, Seven Little Criminals is a high-concept crime series that tells the story of seven misfits who carry out a heist scheme. A contemporary take on Romeo and Juliet, Remy and Juliyat is a Christmas youth series produced by NL Film & TV.