ABC Renews ‘black-ish,’ Orders Spin-Off Series

ABC Television Network picked up black-ish for a sixth season, to be included in the its slate of programs for the 2019-2020 season.

Produced by ABC Studios, the series stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as Andre Johnson and Rainbow Johnson, the parents of an upper middle-class African-American family.

ABC also announced the series order of mixed-ish, a spin-off following Rainbow Johnson’s experience being raised in a mixed-race family. Peter Saji and Kenya Barris serve as writers and executive producers. mixed-ish is also produced by ABC Studios.