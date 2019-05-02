SPI Expands TDC Broadcasting To Kosovo

SPI International/FilmBox secured a channel distribution agreement with Kujtesa for its Timeless Drama Channel (TDC).

The newest addition to SPI/FilmBox’s channel portfolio, TDC features hundreds of hours of Turkish drama content. Kujtesa subscribers in Kosovo will be able to access the channel broadcast in Albanian.

SPI International’s Murat Muratoglu commented, “Today, it is my pleasure to announce that we have signed a brand new channel distribution agreement with Kujtesa, the leading cable company in Kosovo. A very important aspect of this partnership is that Kujtesa will not only carry our fastest growing channel, Timeless Drama Channel but the fact that all Timeless Drama Channel programs will be broadcast in Albanian.”