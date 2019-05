ATV’s ‘Lifeline’ To Air On Chile’s Canal 13

ATV‘s drama series Lifeline will begin airing in Chile on Canal 13 on May 6, 2019. The Turkish drama series tells the story of a woman named Nefes, who was sold as a child bride to an abusive businessman. The series will air under the Spanish title Fugitiva. Lifeline previously aired in Mexico on Imagen TV two weeks ago.