eOne To Produce ‘Albedo’ For Bell Media

Entertainment One (eOne) has been commissioned to produce the straight-to-series Albedo for Bell Media in Canada, in partnership with Vudu in the U.S.

Starring Evangeline Lilly, the mystery drama follows a detective named Vivien Coleman, who is dispatched to investigate a mysterious death on board a space station. Brad Peyton is attached to direct and to serve as executive producer alongside Lilly, and co-creators Max and Adam Reid.

eOne will internationally distribute Albedo.