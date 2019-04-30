Showtime Greenlights ‘Black Monday’ For Second Season

Showtime picked up Black Monday for a second season.

Co-produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, the comedy series follows a group of underdogs who cause the worst stock market crash. Showrunners and executive producers David Caspe and Jordan Cahan created the series. Production on season two will begin later this year. The new season will debut on Showtime in 2020.

Gary Levine, president of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, said, “Black Monday mines big comedy from the greed, the style, the music, and the excess of the ’80s, but it’s also sneaky smart in its social commentary about that era – and indirectly, our current era as well.”