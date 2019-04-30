MY Entertainment Picks Up ‘Dancefloor Date’ Format

MY Entertainment (MYE) secured the U.S. rights to the format Dancefloor Date from Newen Distribution.

Combining talent and dating, Dancefloor Date features singles who dance behind screens, while their potential partners watch. Producer and former dancer Nigel Lythgoe (pictured) has signed on as showrunner and executive producer.

Michael Yudin, founder and CEO of MY Entertainment, commented, “This project continues our efforts in expanding our ongoing international strategy, and while we have been in the forefront of paper formats for some time, which are now coming back in fashion, we wouldn’t invest our time and expertise in something that wasn’t extremely special. Dancefloor Date certainly ticks that box – as does Nigel. His expertise, experience and track record in talent and dating shows is unequalled, and he also has an almost sixth sense of what will sell internationally.”