Turner Funds New Tencent Drama

Turner Asia Pacific announced its financial investment into the production of Chinese drama Second Time is a Charm.

Tencent Pictures has licensed the series that follows the rabbit Tuzki in various animated shorts. Momo Wang, creator of the rabbit IP, will be involved with the project and design new characters.

Turner’s Lisa Li commented, “This is the next evolution of the Tuzki brand together with Tencent. We’ve worked together already on an animated series and on the upcoming theatrical movie, and of course on the WeChat messaging platform. But this will be the first drama series that features Tuzki, and it’s going to appeal to an audience that has grown up using the character to communicate with their friends and who know him as a fashion icon.”