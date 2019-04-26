Monte-Carlo TV Fest Honors Michael Douglas

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will celebrate actor and producer Michael Douglas with a Crystal Nymph on June 18, 2019.

Douglas has starred in an impressive body of work, from his breakthrough role in The Experiment to his Academy Award-winning roles in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Wall Street. Past recipients have included Helen Mirren, Mariska Hargitay, and Patricia Arquette.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the festival, stated, “Michael Douglas’ long career encompasses television, film and theatre at the highest level, and he continues to be one of today’s most highly-respected actors. It’s a great pleasure to welcome such an outstanding talent to our Festival and to recognise the huge impact his work has had on the global television industry.” The Monte-Carlo Television Festival takes place from June 14-18.